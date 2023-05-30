WhatsApp starts rolling out a new feature on Android: Check details

comscore
News

WhatsApp starts rolling out Status Archive feature on Android: What it does, how to use it

News

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature on its business app dubbed as 'Status Archive'. Here is what this feature does and how can users access it.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its Android app.
  • WhatsApp's new feature is called Status Archive.
  • WhatsApp's new feature is available only to beta users.
whatsapp (5)

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called — ‘status archive’ for businesses to beta tester on Android. Also Read - BGMI returns to Android, iOS devices in India: Here’s what’s new

According to WABetaInfo, the status updates will be archived on users’ devices after 24 hours when the feature is enabled. Also Read - WhatsApp is testing screen sharing feature along with new placement for navigation bar

In addition, users can also manage their archive preferences and see their archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. Also Read - Daam malware is infecting Android devices, hacks into sensitive information: CERT-IN issues advisory

As the archive is always private, only the businesses can see their archived status updates.

Moreover, the report said that this feature could be very useful for businesses as it will allow them to republish a status from their archive and share it with their customers again in order to improve their business.

The status updates will be stored on the device for up to 30 days, and businesses will still be able to create advertisements for Facebook or Instagram or share the status updates until they expire in the archive.

Currently available to beta testers, the report mentioned the new feature will become available to more users in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called — ‘WhatsApp usernames’, which will let users choose unique usernames for their accounts.

With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username, instead of depending solely on phone numbers to identify contacts.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 12:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp starts rolling out a new feature on Android: Check details

Sony's Days of Play sale is here: Check top deals

JioCinema has a new world record to its credit thanks to IPL: Check details

Dizo CEO steps down, Brand rumored to shut down

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may feature 100W fast charging tech

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video