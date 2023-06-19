WhatsApp expands rollout of new Community entry point in iOS app

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a new community entry point shortcut on iOS. This feature is gradually becoming available on WhatsApp for iOS, which means that it will be available to some users before others. Also Read - WhatsApp brings new crop tool for the drawing editor on desktop

The new community entry point shortcut will be available within the community announcement group and will allow users to easily see a list of all the groups linked to the community. This means if you want to join a group that is a part of the community you have joined, this feature would allow you to easily find it and request to join it.

Moreover, this feature allows community admins to quickly add a new group to the community without going to the community info.

The official changelog of the app’s update still mentions features from some previous updates, which reveals that they are still in the process of gradual release, reports WABetaInfo. “If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, even if this is not indicated in the official changelog,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some testers on iOS. This new option lets beta users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call. When using this feature, all activities on the users’ screen — including notifications — will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also released features such as edit messages and chat lock for both Android and iOS apps. With edit messages, you can edit sent messages within a given window, while with chat lock, you can put a biometric-enabled lock for individual chats in the app. The new chat lock feature brings additional security because the app already supports a biometric-enabled locking system for the overall app.

— Written with inputs from IANS