WhatsApp may soon let iPhone users back up chats without iCloud

If you use WhatsApp on an iPhone, then backing up your chats currently means relying on iCloud. But that may not remain the only option for long. As per a report by Whatsapp’s update tracker WabetaInfo, a latest beta update has revealed that the messaging platform is working on its own cloud backup service, especially for iPhones. Also Read: WhatsApp responds to MeitY notice on username feature; Government reviews reply

If the feature finally rolls out, then iPhone users will have an option to choose whether they want to save their chats on iCloud or WhatsApp’s own encrypted cloud storage. Also Read: WhatsApp may SOON never let you miss a birthday again

New backup option for iPhone users: What all do we know?

The feature has recently been spotted by WabetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS. All we know so far is that iPhone users rely on iCloud and Android WhatsApp users backup their chats on Google Drive. If the rumoured feature rolled out, it will give users another option to make sure that your WhatsApp chats are backed up without taking a major space in your person iCloud storage. Also Read: WhatsApp Username rollout in India on hold, gets more time to respond to government

If Android users are feeling left out, then know WhatsApp has already been working on a similar feature for Android. Now, it looks like iPhone users will also get the same option soon.

How will it work?

According to the report, WhatsApp will include 2GB of free cloud storage for chat backups. The company is also said to be testing paid storage plans. One of the reported options offers 50GB of storage for around $0.99 per month. A larger 1TB plan is also believed to be in development, although WhatsApp hasn’t officially confirmed the storage tiers or pricing yet.

Once available, you are expected to find the option inside the Chat Backup settings, where you can choose your preferred backup location.

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When can we expect it?

Unfortunately, there’s no official launch date yet! Note that the feature is still being developed and isn’t functional even in the latest beta release. Just like many other WhatsApp features, this is also expected to go through several testing before the final release and roll out to iPhone users.