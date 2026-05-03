WhatsApp may add iPhone-like Liquid Glass UI to chat screen

WhatsApp has always focused on new features, simple UI and better connectivity options. Now, the instant messaging app is working on a new visual update, which you will actually notice instantly. It is not about settings or menus, but the place where you spend most of your time – the chat screen. Also Read: Facebook to WhatsApp: Social media scams cost users $2.1 billion in 2025

As per a report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp’s update tracker platform, the tech giant is working on a “Liquid Glass” interface, and this time, it’s not limited to just small parts of the app. Also Read: Using an old Android phone? WhatsApp may stop working soon

Liquid Glass interface: What is it?

If you have used the iPhone recently, particularly iOS 26, you must be familiar with the Liquid Glass interface. It is basically a translucent, glass-like design. Instead of solid bars and blocks, elements appear slightly see-through, reflecting what’s behind them. It gives a softer, floating look instead of a fixed, flat UI.

WhatsApp has already experimented with this style in a few places earlier, but now it looks like the tech giant wants to bring it to the main chat interface. The biggest changes are expected in two areas – the chat bar at the bottom and the top navigation bar.

The chat bar is basically the place where you type your message; this may get a floating design. The report suggests that instead of sitting flat at the bottom, the chat bar may look slightly lifted with a translucent background. Even the “jump to latest message” button is expected to match this look.

At the top, the navigation bar may also go transparent. That means your chat background and messages could subtly show through, instead of being blocked by a solid header. Well, this will be a small change, but it will change how the entire chat screen looks.

If it comes, this will be less about features and more about consistency. Most of the apps these days are moving towards simple and cleaner interfaces. WhatsApp seems to follow the same pattern, especially with Apple’s latest iOS 26’s liquid glass design.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Design: When will you get it?

That’s the part that’s still unclear. Right now, this feature is still under development and hasn’t reached beta testers yet. It exists in early testing stages, which means a public rollout is still some time away.

Even earlier parts of the Liquid Glass design haven’t reached all users yet, so this could be a gradual rollout.

WhatsApp Update: What else is changing?

Alongside design updates, WhatsApp is also testing a few other features:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

New backup options with encryption

Changes to how status updates appear

Bringing channels closer to the main chat list

Dropping support for older Android versions

So the design update is just one part of a larger set of changes.