WhatsApp Disappearing Messages To Get 15 New Durations - Watch Video

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages. Currently, the platform supports three durations for disappearing messages– 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days, reports WABetaInfo. The new durations will be present under the "More options" menu. The menu will include 15 new durations — 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour.