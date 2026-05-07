WhatsApp brings Business AI to India that talks to your customers in their language

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Business AI feature in India to help small businesses handle customer chats better. It is part of the WhatsApp Business app and works in multiple Indian languages, so businesses can reply in the same language their customers are using. This comes as most people prefer sending a message instead of calling a business or visiting a website. Also Read: Meta’s AI may use bone structure, height to detect underage accounts

What WhatsApp Business AI actually does

The Business AI sits inside chats and replies on its own. Once you set it up, it can handle messages even when you’re not online. It takes care of basic queries like product details, pricing, offers, and delivery. It can also guide customers through the catalogue or help with simple tasks like booking appointments. Also Read: Viral AI image trends are fueling ChatGPT, Google Gemini growth like never before

To use it, businesses need to go to the “Your Business AI” option in the Tools section of the app. Also Read: Inside AI detection tools: How they really work and why they sometimes get it wrong

How it works in the background

The system picks up from past chats, business profile details, and information linked through catalogues or websites. This helps it respond in a way that matches the business instead of sending the same reply to everyone.

Business owners can also add more details so it gives better answers over time. At the same time, they can choose when to step in. If a query needs human attention, the chat can be taken over. Messages handled by AI are labelled, so customers know they are interacting with an automated system.

Key features you should know

One of the main features is that it works 24/7. Small businesses don’t always have the capacity to respond to messages at all times, and this is where the AI can help.

Language support is another important part. Since it works in local languages, businesses can reach more customers without worrying about language barriers.

WhatsApp has also said that UPI payments will soon be added directly inside chats. This means users may be able to complete purchases without leaving the conversation.

How it helps small businesses

For small businesses, replying to every message manually can be difficult, especially during busy hours. This tool takes care of basic conversations so that owners can focus on other work.

Meta has pointed out that managing a high number of queries with limited resources is a common issue for small businesses. This is where the AI assistant fits in. During testing, some businesses reported better response times and more orders coming through chats.

Why this rollout matters

India is one of WhatsApp’s biggest markets, and a large number of users already interact with businesses on the platform regularly. According to a Kantar study cited by Meta, a majority of online users in India chat with businesses every week.

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With this update, WhatsApp is trying to make day-to-day conversations easier to handle, especially for smaller businesses that depend a lot on messaging.