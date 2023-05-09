comscore
News

WhatsApp Wear OS app rolling out: Users can chat from Android smartwatches

News

Still no iPad or Apple Watch app.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is beta testing its Android smartwatch app.
  • Users can send and receive WhatsApp messages on compatible Wear OS watches.
  • The app has 'Open on phone' and 'Record voice message' shortcuts.
WhatsApp for Wear OS

Image: Pexels

WhatsApp for Android smartwatch, or WhatsApp for Wear OS is finally official and already rolling out. It means if you have an Android watch, you can soon chat without pulling your phone out of your pocket. Beta testers can get their hands on the latest WhatsApp feature at the time of writing this story. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users on Android can now save disappearing messages

If you cannot see the option to link WhatsApp with your Wear OS watch, you can try updating to the latest version, and enrol the beta program for early access. Here is how WhatsApp for Android smartwatches will look in your watch, and what it will do for you.

WhatsApp for Wear OS features and compatibility

WhatsApp wear os app

Image: WABetaInfo

Let’s talk about it step-by-step. WhatsApp is already available for Android phones, tablets, Windows PCs and Macs. However, neither Wear OS devices nor the Apple Watch got an official app. However, WABetaInfo reports that Android watch users can start using WhatsApp on Wear OS devices if they are enrolled for beta testing. Here is everything we know about this WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp for Wear OS features

  • Wear OS users can send and receive WhatsApp messages on their watches. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup, which has some of the best-selling Android smartwatches.
  • The chats on the watch app are also end-to-end encrypted, just like the smartphone app.
  • You get a quick ‘WhatsApp voice note’ toggle to start recording a voice message from your watch. This is a neat addition since typing on a watch could be inconvenient.
  • Only necessary features like recent chats and the settings menu are there on the WhatsApp Wear OS app. You also have an ‘Open on phone’ button to access the same chat on your phone.

WhatsApp Android watch compatibility: When can you try this update?

WhatsApp for Android smartwatches is currently rolling out for beta users. While the feature is most likely to make its way to the stable build, it could be months before we see a global rollout. However, if you have a Wear OS smartwatch, you can try this new WhatsApp feature by becoming a beta tester.

You can click here to enroll for WhatsApp beta on your Android phone. These users get to use many unreleased WhatsApp features, but this has its own set of issues. Beta apps often freeze or crash, so it is safe to have a secondary device if you want to test WhatsApp beta.

While that’s everything we know about WhatsApp on Android smartwatches, an Apple Watch version could be in the works too. Once that rolls out, users will be able to get WhatsApp chats on every device they own. The platform recently rolled out the linked devices feature for up to four phones. The watch app will only make it more accessible to the masses.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2023 12:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 9, 2023 12:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp Wear OS app rolling out: Users can chat from Android smartwatches

Twitter is planning to dump accounts that haven t been used in a while

LinkedIn is the latest tech company to slash jobs

Truecaller will message you on WhatsApp if it detects spam

Panasonic launches new range of Google TVs in India: Check price and specifications here

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video