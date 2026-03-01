Xiaomi Watch 5 debuts with Wear OS and gesture controls: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi Watch 5 for global markets at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The smartwatch was first introduced in China late last year and is now making its way to international buyers. The announcement was made alongside the Xiaomi 17 series and other new products. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch date confirmed after MWC reveal

Wear OS 6 and Google integration

The global version of the Xiaomi Watch 5 runs on Wear OS 6. That means users can open apps like Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Calendar straight from the watch. It also supports Google Wallet through NFC, so payments can be made directly from the wrist without pulling out the phone. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched globally: Check specs, features, India launch date

Another addition is built-in Google Gemini. Xiaomi says this is the first of its smartwatches to come with Gemini pre-installed. Users can use voice commands for navigation, quick information searches, and basic tasks directly on the watch. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched globally with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, features

Gesture controls and sensors

The watch also brings gesture controls. It uses EMG, IMU, and PPG sensors to recognise hand movements. For example, users can “Pinch Twice” or “Rub Twice” to pick up or decline calls, or to silence alarms, without touching the screen. There are also other gestures such as snapping fingers, shaking the wrist, or rotating the wrist, which can be set to perform different actions.

These gestures can be mapped to tasks like starting a workout, controlling music, opening Google Wallet, or launching Gemini. The watch also works with Xiaomi HyperConnect, which enables features such as using the watch to trigger the phone’s camera or manage other connected Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Watch 5 specifications

The Xiaomi Watch 5 comes with a 1.54-inch AMOLED display and slim bezels. It comes with a stainless-steel frame and sapphire glass protection on both the front and back. Xiaomi has used a dual-chip setup combining the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor with a BES2800 low-power co-processor.

Powering the device is a 930mAh battery. Xiaomi claims up to six days of battery life in standard smart mode and up to 18 days in power saver mode. The watch also includes dual-band GNSS support for improved location tracking, along with multiple health monitoring features.

Xiaomi Watch 5 price and availability

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is priced at €299.99 (approx. Rs 32,200). It is already available in select global markets, with availability expected to expand to more regions.