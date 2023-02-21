Google is likely to make change to how it distributes its Android operating system in India soon. The changes are likely to be an outcome of the sweeping changes to Android OS that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) recommended in October 2022 as a part of its anti-trust case against the company and were upheld by the Supreme Court of India last month after Google appealed to block the directive. Also Read - Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis banned in Delhi: Here’s why

What changes did the CCI recommend

According to a Reuters report, the CCI's recommendations included a total of 10 pointer. These are:

— Google should not be allowed to license its Play Store to Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) on condition that companies have to pre-install Google apps such as YouTube, Gmail or Meet.

— Google should not force OEMs to pre-install a bouquet of its apps.

— Google should be restricted from exclusivity agreements for Google Search smartphones.

— Google should not restrict smartphone users from removing its pre-installed apps from Android phones.

— Google should let users pick a search engine of choice on their Android device. This choice should be given at the time of setting up a device.

— Google should not impose any restrictions on sideloading apps or downloading apps from outside its Play Store.

— Google should allow hosting of third-party app stores on its Play Store.

— Competitors and app developers should not be denied access to the programming interface of Google Play Services, the underlying software system that powers Android devices.

— Google should not offer incentives or make it compulsory for device makers for not selling smart devices based on Android variants.

— Google should not restrict Android smartphone makers from developing other devices, such as tablets or TVs based on modified versions of Android OS.

Changes to Android OS in India

Now, a new report has shared details pertaining to the distribution of Android operating system in India that are likely to be implemented in the coming days. Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has reportedly gotten hold of the ‘IMADA’, which is essentially the Indian version of the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) that companies sign to license Google’s services.

The tipster says that device makers will be given a choice to either opt for MADA and release the same device to most parts of the world or opt for IMADA and release the device in India only. While opting for MADA, device makers have to install Play Store and 10 other apps, which are Google Search, Chrome, Drive, Gmail, Meet, Google Maps, YouTube Music, Google Photos, Google Play Movies and TV and YouTube, on their devices. However, if they opt for IMADA, they just have to install Play Store.

There are four important elements to this – first: the optional nature of the new agreement. OEMs that intend to release in India have two options: release under regular Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) or opt in for IMADA which contains the reduced requirements. — Kuba Wojciechowski 🌺 (@Za_Raczke) February 18, 2023

“IMADA still requires device manufacturers to include certain “core services” that are necessary for apps using Google APIs to function correctly, such as GmsCore (“Google Play Services”) and others,” the tipster wrote.

Furthermore, the tipster says that device makers that opt for IMADA will not be required to include a Google Search bar at the top and a Google folder containing all the company’s app and the Play Store icon on the home screen of the device. Additionally, Google will also make it necessary for device makers to include a search engine selection prompt during the setup process.

Google has also modified certain requirements to adapt to what was ruled in the lawsuit. IMADA does NOT require OEMs to include a Google search bar, a Google folder and a Play store icon on the main screen. pic.twitter.com/sLiywQpkQM — Kuba Wojciechowski 🌺 (@Za_Raczke) February 18, 2023

“Last important element is the “Indian Placement Agreement”. Google is setting a per-app bounty for devices that include any of the 11 core apps (the ones that are required globally) AND put the icon on the main screen,” the tipster said adding that these changes are likely to come into effect in the second quarter of the year.