Vivo X90S with Dimensity 9-series chipset may launch soon

Vivo may be planning to launch a new phone in the X90 series in China. A new leak has said that a Vivo X90S is in the works and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chipset. The existing Vivo X90 and X90 Pro use the Dimensity 9200, which is MediaTek’s top-end chipset, so the upcoming phone will either use that processor or the upcoming Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. Also Read - Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched globally: Specifications, price and more

Tipster Digital Chat Station, in his latest leak, said it is more likely that the upcoming X90S will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus processor. According to reports, the Dimensity 9200 Plus will be an overclocked Dimensity 9200. Reportedly, the Dimensity 9200 Plus could score 1,350,000 on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, which is more than Dimensity 9200’s score of 1,250,000.

While the specifics are unclear, the tipster said the Dimensity 9200 Plus will offer better performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor that powers the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the likes of the OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, among others.

The upcoming Vivo X90S will not be the only phone to come with the Dimensity 9200 Plus processor. According to the tipster, iQOO, which is an offshoot of Vivo, may launch its next phone Neo 8 Pro with the Dimensity 9200 Plus. The iQOO Neo 8 Pro may arrive alongside iQOO Neo 8 in May in China. The tipster even said that the iQOO Neo 8 Pro may be the first phone with the high-end MediaTek chipset. That means the Vivo X90S will be launched by either late May or early June in China.

The existing Vivo X90 series has three phones in it: the X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+. While the first two phones use the Dimensity 9200 Plus, the highest-end X90 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.