Vivo has expanded its X90 series with the launch of the brand-new X90s. After several teasers, the company, which recently wrapped up its business in Germany, is bolstering its lineup in the home market, China. The Vivo X90s brings interesting specifications to the table, giving customers more choices in China. You get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, which is one of the top-end chipsets. There is an AMOLED display, as well that uses a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The new Vivo phone will exclusively be available in China, and there is no word on whether or not this phone will come to other markets. If it does not, it will be a shame because the X90s looks like a good phone and has a good balance of hardware.

Vivo X90s price

The new Vivo X90s comes at a starting price of CNY 3,999, which is roughly Rs 45,353, and goes all the way up to CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 53,300). It comes in Cyan, Black, Red, and White colours and will go on sale in China only — at least for now.

Vivo X90s specifications

The Vivo X90s is a mid-ranger, packing a mix of interesting specifications. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The display also has a fingerprint sensor, but if you are not comfortable, you also have support for facial unlocking. The company claims the display on the X90s offers a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, in addition to having a screen-to-body ratio of 93.53 percent. Powering the Vivo X90s is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, paired with the Immortalis-G715 GPU. The phone packs up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X90s comes with Android 13-based Origin OS 3.0. You get a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera on the back of the Vivo X90s. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32MP camera inside the punch-hole on the display. It also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.