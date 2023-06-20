Vivo X90s launch date announced alongside key specifications

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new phone in the X90 series. Over the past few days, the company has teased the Vivo X90s by revealing its key specifications, but none of the teasers revealed the launch date. However, in a fresh post on Weibo, Vivo finally announced that the Vivo X90s smartphone is arriving on June 26. Also Read - Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

The launch of the Vivo X90s will take place in China at 2.30 pm local time. There is no information on whether or not the company will launch this phone in India and other markets.

Vivo X90s specifications

Alongside the launch date, Vivo also revealed the design and some key specifications of the X90s. The phone looks similar to the X90 with a circular camera island on the back. The cameras have the ZEISS branding, indicating the phone uses the German company's technology to make photos look better. The specifications of the cameras are not out yet, but the company did confirm that the Vivo X90s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, which is a high-end processor if not a flagship.

The rest of the specifications are not officially out yet, but according to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Vivo X90s will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage standards, which will help in faster data transfers. The most expensive variant of the upcoming Vivo phone will feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, according to DCS. The leak also said a Dimensity 9200+ chip will power the phone, but the company has already confirmed this.

Not just DCS, some previous leaks have also talked about what the Vivo X90s would come with. For instance, it would be equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and come in black, blue, green, red, and white colours. The phone was also spotted on TENAA where the listing revealed there would be a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800×1280 pixels). Surprisingly, the listing also suggested that the Vivo X90s would come with a maximum RAM capacity of 16GB and internal storage of 1TB.

For what it is worth, the Vivo X90s will be another high-end phone, that will focus on photography like other phones in the X90 series.