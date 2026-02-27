Vivo X300 Ultra launch teased for MWC 2026: What we know so far

Vivo has confirmed that the Mobile World Congress 2026 will host the global preview of its upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra. The company has announced that the device will be showcased during MWC 2026, which runs from March 2 to March 5 in Barcelona. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

While Vivo has described it as a “global preview,” this confirms that the X300 Ultra will not remain limited to China. That alone marks a shift for the Ultra lineup, which has mostly stayed domestic in previous generations. Also Read: MWC 2026: Honor to launch Magic V6, Robot Phone, and first humanoid robot on March 1

Global debut confirmed at MWC

As per Vivo’s official communication, the X300 Ultra will be part of its presentation at MWC 2026. The phone has also appeared in the GSMA IMEI database under model number V2562, which usually indicates preparation for international markets. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station had previously suggested that a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Ultra phone would launch in March 2026. While the name was not confirmed at the time, the timeline now aligns with Vivo’s MWC showcase.

Focus on camera hardware

Leaks so far suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra will centre heavily around camera hardware. Reports indicate the phone may feature two 200MP sensors – one for the main camera and another for a periscope telephoto lens. A 50MP ultra-wide camera is also expected, along with a 50MP autofocus front camera.

The main camera is expected to use a large 200MP sensor, reportedly around the 1/1.1-inch size. The periscope lens is also said to use a 200MP sensor and could offer higher optical zoom compared to previous models. If these details turn out to be accurate, Vivo is clearly putting a lot of focus on the camera setup with this Ultra model.

Display, performance and battery

On the front, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to feature a flat OLED display measuring roughly 6.8 inches. The panel is tipped to offer near-2K resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. LTPO technology is also expected.

Performance is likely to be handled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Leaks suggest the phone could include a 7,000mAh battery, which would be larger than what most flagship phones currently offer.

What about India?

The Vivo X300 Ultra has appeared in a few international certification listings. However, it has not yet been spotted on India’s BIS database. That means there is still no clarity on when, or if, the phone will officially launch in India.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Vivo is expected to share more details during its MWC presentation. Until then, specifications remain based on leaks and early listings.