Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date leaked, X300 FE may debut together

Vivo seems to be preparing for its next big launch in India. According to recent leaks, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE could debut on May 7, with sales expected to begin from May 14. There’s no official confirmation yet, but with the timeline getting closer, teasers could start showing up soon. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date leaked, specs hint at big camera upgrade

What makes this launch interesting is that Vivo isn’t bringing just one flagship. The X300 Ultra is clearly positioned as a top-end device, while the X300 FE is expected to be a more compact, slightly toned-down option. So whether you want a full-blown flagship or something a bit more practical, Vivo seems to be covering both sides. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE first sale today: Everything you need to know about price, availability and bank discounts

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE: What to expect

The highlight of the X300 Ultra is its camera setup. It’s already launched in China with a dual 200MP system, one for the main camera and another for periscope zoom. There’s also support for extended zoom via a dedicated teleconverter, which pushes the phone into serious camera territory. Apart from that, the phone is expected to pack a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, a flagship Snapdragon chipset, and a massive battery, which is reportedly around 7,000mAh. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G coming to India on April 15 with 9,020mAh Battery: Check specs, features

vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE will be launching in India on May 7th. Sale starts May 14th. What are your price expectation? via: Smartprix — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 13, 2026

Alongside the Ultra, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to launch on the same day. While details are still limited, it is likely to be a more compact and slightly affordable option in the lineup. It has already appeared in some global markets, which suggests India’s pricing and positioning shouldn’t be too far off from that range.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE expected price

While everything is based on the X300 Ultra, based on its China pricing, is expected to sit well above the Rs 90,000 range in India. That puts it directly against other camera-focused flagships already in the market and a few upcoming ones too. Since this is still based on leaks, final details around pricing, availability, and exact specs will only be clear at launch.

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But if the May 7 timeline holds, we won’t have to wait too long.