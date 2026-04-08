Vivo T5 Pro 5G coming to India on April 15 with 9,020mAh Battery: Check specs, features

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is officially coming to India on April 15 at 12 PM. Ahead of the launch, the tech giant has already started teasing the phone across several platforms while revealing the key details. Also Read: Vivo X300 FE could debut in India next month, here’s what to expect

The phone is also confirmed to be available via Flipkart, where a dedicated landing page is already live. In an interesting manner, Vivo is expected to reveal details one by one, from performance, battery to display. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G India launch teased: 9,020mAh battery confirmed

What is confirmed so far, which is the biggest highlight of the phone, is the battery. Vivo is confirmed to bring a 9,020mAh battery, which is massive considering the price range. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo: Check price and availability

Vivo T5 Pro 5G expected price

For context, most phones around Rs 30,000-Rs 35,000 still sit between 5,000mAh to 7,000mAh. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to sit in the same price range, a leak suggested. It must be noted that even the previous model, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, had a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: What else to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the phone will run on a Snapdragon chipset, likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which is enough for daily use and gaming. There are also hints of 120fps gaming support. On the front, the phone is expected to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. Leaks also point to a possible 144Hz refresh rate.

From the teasers, the design looks a bit more minimal this time. There’s a flat frame, a clean back panel, and a more compact camera module. One noticeable change, the ring-style Aura Light seen on the previous model seems to be missing. So while the design feels cleaner, it’s also less distinctive.

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However, the final pricing and specifications will be confirmed with its official launch on April 15th. Since then, you must take the information with a pinch of salt.