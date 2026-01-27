Vivo X200T Launches in India with Dimensity 9400+ and 50MP Camera: Check Details

Vivo has launched its flagship smartphone in India, dubbed Vivo X200T with power-packed features and enhancements. The company unveiled the smartphone with Dimensity 9400+ and 50MP Camera. If you are someone who is eyeing for a new device, then now is the right time to buy Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Availability, and Deals

Vivo X200T is priced at Rs 59,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, its 12GB+512GB is available at Rs 69,999 in India. Buyers can get 5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card and the EMI starts at Rs 3889 per month. You can purchase the Vivo X200T via e-commerce site Flipkart and company’s official store. Additionally, there is an instant discount of Rs 5000 for AXIS bank credit card holder.

Vivo X200T Specifications

Processor

Under the hood, the Vivo X200T is powered by the 3nm Media Tek Dimensity 9400+ processor, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra, UFS 4.1, and 12 GB+256 GB/12 GB+512 GB RAM & ROM options. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Camera

For optics, the device packs a triple rear camera, including 50MP+50MP+50MP and for clicking selfies, it has 50MP front camera. The camera includes features like Portrait, Photo, Video, Portrait Video, Snapshot, Landscape & Night, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Stage, Time-lapse, Pro, Food, Street Photography.

Display

As far as display is concerned, the Vivo X200T is equipped with the 16.94 cm (6.67) AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, and 2800×1260 resolution.

Design

It has 16.001cm x 7.429cm x 0.799cm and weighs 205g. The smartphone comes in two color options including Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. For extra security, it has 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Battery

To power the phone, the company has given 6200mAh battery capacity with 90W FlashCharge + 40W Wireless FlashCharge.

Connectivity

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 , USB2.0 , Reader/writer mode; card emulation mode, and more. It has IP68 & IP69 dust and water protection.