Vivo V70 FE launched with Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 200MP Camera and 7,000mAh battery: Price and specs

Vivo has expanded its V70 lineup globally with the launch of the new Vivo V70 FE. The phone was launched in Indonesia and joins the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite in the series. The FE model offers more battery capacity and improved camera hardware, while its overall performance sits slightly below the other two models.

Vivo V70 FE price and availability

The Vivo V70 FE is currently available in Indonesia in multiple configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at IDR 6,499,000 (roughly Rs 35,400). The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs IDR 7,199,000 (around Rs 39,300), while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option is listed at IDR 7,399,000 (about Rs 40,300).

The phone will be sold through Vivo's official online store in the region. It comes in three colour options: Ocean Blue, Muse Purple, and Titanium Silver.

Vivo V70 FE specifications, features

The phone comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ playback and can reach a peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. An optical fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display.

The device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The same chip has appeared in other Vivo devices positioned in the upper mid-range segment.

On the back, the phone carries a dual camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 32MP front camera. Vivo has also added its Aura Light ring flash, which the company says helps improve portrait lighting.

The Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. This is larger than the batteries used in the other V70 models.

The handset runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and an infrared blaster.