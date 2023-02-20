Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1: Check expected price, specifications and more

Vivo has finally confirmed that its upcoming Vivo V27 series is set to launch on March 1 in India. The lineup is expected to include three models: the Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e. As per reports on the Internet, Vivo V27 will be priced at around Rs 30,000. On the other hand, the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 40,000. Also Read - Vivo V27 series launch date in India may have leaked

Vivo V27 Pro specifications:

The Vivo V27 series has been in leaks, so nearly all of the specifications of the V27 Pro are out, but later Vivo revealed the specifications on its website. Also Read - Vivo V27 series confirmed to launch in India soon: Check details

The Vivo V27 Pro, being the higher model in the series, would come with a curved display with a punch-hole design. On the back, it might come with a main camera with a Sony IMX766V sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will come with a 120Hz “3D” display with 60-degree curvature. On the back, the rear panel may feature some kind of colour-changing pattern. According to the publication, the Vivo V27 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. Also Read - Vivo V27 series India price, launch timeline, and specifications leaked online

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y100 smartphone in India. The device comes with an attractive design featuring a color-changing back. It is powered by a mid-range MediaTek processor and supports 44W FlashCharge support. The Vivo Y100 comes with an attractive design on the back. However, when it comes to the front, it boasts a water-drop notch panel. The smartphone sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is less than what other devices support i.e. 120Hz refresh rate. But the device has a bright screen peaking at 1300 nits. The display also has HDR10+ support.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera system placed on the circular camera island. In fact, there are two circular islands, the top holds two sensors, while the bottom one holds the third camera and the LED flashlight.

The rear camera setup goes by a 64MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. The main lens has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.