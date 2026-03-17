Vivo T5x 5G launched in India under Rs 20,000 with a 7200mAh battery; Check price, specs, more

Vivo has expanded its T-series with the launch of the new budget phone — the Vivo T5x 5G in India. It comes as the successor of the Vivo T4x 5G with subtle upgrades and design changes. Launched in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment, the newly arrived Vivo phone rivals Moto G67, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Realme P4x, and more. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Pad 6 Pro leaked ahead of expected launch this month

Here is everything about the Vivo T5x 5G that you must know before making a decision to buy a new phone in the budget segment. Also Read: Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launches in India with a huge 7,200mAh battery: Check price here

Vivo T5x 5G price and availability in India

The Vivo T5x 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, while the other models cost:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 20,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 22,999 Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched with Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 200MP Camera and 7,000mAh battery: Price and specs

As the launch offer, you can also avail up to Rs 2000 instant discount with HDFC, Axis, SBI bank cards, and UPI purchases. The phone will go on sale starting March 24th on Flipkart, Vivo e-store and other retail stores. It is available in two colour options — Cyber Green and Star Silver.

Vivo T5x 5G specifications and features

At this price, the Vivo T5x 5G has a large 7200mAh battery, which is said to be the highest in its segment. It comes with the 44W charging support, which promises to charge 50 percent in approx. 43 minutes. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset with a claimed AnTuTu score of over 1 million.

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The Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. It also gets Eye Comfort mode and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. For photography, the phone gets a 50MP Sony Ultra HD main camera coupled with a 2MP bokeh camera. It supports 4K video recording at 30 fps. On the front, it has a 32MP front camera with 4K video recording.