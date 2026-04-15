Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India today with power-packed features. The smartphone caters to the mid-range segment and is suitable for buyers who are looking for a new device without paying a hefty amount. The new smartphone is positioned as the higher-end successor to the T4 Pro. It has massive battery life, fast charging, and a powerful processor. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G India launch teased: 9,020mAh battery confirmed

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 Pro is launched in three storage variants, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB costs Rs 33,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro leak reveals India launch timeline, price and key specs

Deals and Offers

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sale begins on April 21 at 12 PM on Flipkart. Buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or SBI cards, along with an additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications

Display and design

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features an 17.35 cm (6.83 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2800×1260 pixels 1.5K resolution. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The screen can reach up to 5000 nits peak brightness, which helps in outdoor use.

The device also includes low blue light and flicker-free certifications. It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, which provide protection against dust and water. The phone also carries military-grade durability certification.

Processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It can handle multitasking and gaming smoothly. It is paired with LPDDR4X. It runs on Android 16

Battery and charging

One of the main highlights of the device is its 9,020mAh battery. It uses advanced silicon anode technology for better efficiency and long battery life.

The phone supports 90W fast charging. It can charge from 1 percent to 50 percent in around 37 minutes. It also supports reverse wired charging and bypass charging features.

Camera

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The primary camera is equipped with the Night, Portrait, Video, Live Photo, Slo-mo, and Time-lapse.

Availability in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options. It will be sold online through Flipkart. Pricing details are expected to be announced soon.

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It comes with Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Sensor, E-compass, Proximity Sensor, and Gyroscope.