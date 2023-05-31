comscore
News

Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 mid-range phones launched

Mobiles

The Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 have curved displays with a punch-hole design and a curved back with a rectangular camera island.

vivos17series

Vivo finally launched the S17 series smartphones at an event in China. The new range consists of three phones: S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 — although the previously-launched S17 Lite is also a part of the series. While the S17 Pro is the highest-end phone in the series, the S17 is the least powerful and the least expensive phone. That is because of the differences among their processors, as well as some other specifications. Also Read - Vivo S17 series launch date announced, but buyers in India shouldn't be excited

Even though all three phones belong to different price categories because of different specifications, they all have the same design. The Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 have curved displays with a punch-hole design and a curved back with a rectangular camera island. Inside this island, there are two big camera cutouts and a third cutout, which Vivo calls the Aura Glow.

Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, S17 price

The new Vivo S17 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 and goes up to CNY 3,499 for two RAM and storage configurations. The mid-tier S17t costs CNY 2,999 for the only variant, and the S17 starts at CNY 2,499. These phones come in Mountain Sea Green, White, Pink, and Black colours. Vivo did not say anything about launching these phones in India or other markets.

 

Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 specifications

Being the most powerful phone in the series, the Vivo S17 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, paired with an Arm G77 MC9 GPU. The phone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage on the S17 Pro. On the back of the S17 Pro, there is a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. There is a 50MP camera even for selfies on this phone. The S17 Pro uses a 4600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The Vivo S17t is a mid-tier and uses a Dimensity 8050 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Vivo S17, on the other hand, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor with support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Everything else between the two phones is the same. The phones come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back of both S17 and S17t, while a 50MP selfie camera is also there. Both phones also use a 4600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2023 7:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 mid-range phones launched

Facebook users put on alert over new 'Look who just died' scam

Acer announces its new Google TV lineup in India: Check price, specification, availability

Acer OLED, QLED TV range with Google TV support launched

Amazon Alexa can no longer talk like Amitabh Bachchan

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video