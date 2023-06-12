comscore
Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

After OnePlus and OPPO, now smartphone brand Vivo has also exited the German market and said that its products are currently not available in the country.

  • Published: June 12, 2023 4:55 PM IST

  • Brands such as OnePlus and Oppo have already exited Germany.
  • All these brands are owned by Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics.
  • This is owing to a patent dispute with Nokia.
After OnePlus and OPPO, now smartphone brand Vivo has also exited the German market and said that its products are currently not available in the country. Also Read - Vivo Y35 gets a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

“Unfortunately, vivo products are currently not available in Germany,” Vivo said in a statement on its German website. Also Read - OnePlus Fold is coming in August this year: What we know so far

“Accordingly, no product information is available on our German website.” Also Read - Oppo, OnePlus and Realme to operate as separate entities in India as BBK plans to derisk business

“If you use a vivo product, you can still rely on our customer service,” it added.

The company also said that Vivo owners in Germany will still receive future software updates.

All these three brands that exited the German market are owned by Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics.

According to WinFuture, Vivo has left the German market due to the patent dispute with Finnish telecom player Nokia.

In August last year, global smartphone makers OPPO and OnePlus had stopped sales of smartphones and smartwatches in Germany after they lost a patent lawsuit against Nokia.

Nokia had accused the companies of using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying for a license.

The companies blamed “Nokia’s demand for an unreasonably high fee” for patents as the reason for the lawsuit.

–IANS 

  • Published Date: June 12, 2023 4:55 PM IST


