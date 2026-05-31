Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

The next month is about to begin with some more interesting smartphone launches. Last month, we got the Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE, OnePlus Nord CE series, Motorola Razr Fold – the first tablet-like foldable by the company, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and a lot more. Now, the same diverse set of smartphones from the premium as well as the budget segment is expected to debut next month. Also Read: Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

Several tech giants have already announced the launch dates, while the rest are still part of speculation. Here are all the expected smartphone launches in June 2026. Also Read: Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED TVs launching in India on June 4 alongside Xiaomi 17T: Key features revealed

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In June 2026

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola has already confirmed the launch of the Edge 70 Pro+ for June 4 along with some key specifications. The phone is confirmed to feature a 50x AI super zoom camera and a 50MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom. It will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and will pack MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme under the hood. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specs revealed ahead of India launch on June 4: Check here

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi is also holding its launch event on June 4, where the Xiaomi 17T is expected to make its India debut. The smartphone has already appeared in some international markets, giving us an idea of what to expect. The phone is likely to focus heavily on photography, thanks to its Leica-tuned camera system. A large battery, fast charging support, and Android 16-based software are also expected to be part of the package. For users looking for a premium camera phone without entering ultra-flagship territory, the Xiaomi 17T could be worth keeping an eye on.

Lava Bold N2 5G

For those shopping on a tighter budget, Lava is preparing to launch the Bold N2 5G on June 3. The phone is expected to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery. For photography, it may have a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

Redmi Turbo 5

While the official launch date is still unknown, the Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to launch this upcoming month. As per the leaks, the phone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. For photography, the phone may have a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie camera at the back.

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Samsung Galaxy A27 and Galaxy M47

Apart from these, Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A27 and Galaxy M47, although launch dates are yet to be announced. The Galaxy A27 may pack a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to get a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging speed.