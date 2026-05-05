UP Smart Meter update 2026: Prepaid system ends, users shift to postpaid billing

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a major change in the electricity billing system. Smart meters are getting a new update under which the prepaid system will now unction like postpaid meters. The decision is implemented with an aim to improve the electricity bill recharge facility and after receiving multiple complaints from consumers across the state. Uttar Pradesh people were facing several issues related to their electricity bills like sudden power cuts, delayed reconnection after recharge, and higher bills. To curb all these issues, the state government has removed the compulsory prepaid system and shifted all users back to postpaid billing. Also Read: Using AC this summer? These tips can help lower your electricity bill

Also Read: Apply for free electricity

Here’s What Happened?

To recall, in 2020-2021, Uttar Pradesh government introduced smart prepaid meters to modernize the power sector and reduce losses. Under this system, users will have to recharge their electricity meter in advance to use power. Nevertheless, there were several technical problems that created confusion and frustration among users.

There were reports that even after recharging, electricity was not restored on time. Additionally, people also registered complaints that they are receiving incorrect billing and unexpected deductions.

The government started receiving various complaints and due to public pressure, the system was reviewed. Now, all smart meters will work in postpaid mode. Users will now receive a monthly bill and then pay later, just like an old system. Almost 75 lakh connections that were shifted to prepaid will also be converted back without charging the meter.

What is A Smart Meter

A smart meter is a digital device that records electricity usage in real time. It doesn’t work like old meters and it sends data directly to the electricity department. This new system helps in calculating accurate billing. In addition, it also helps in reducing manual errors.

You can also control smart meters remotely.

What Is The Prepaid System

In a prepaid system, users have to pay in advance for electricity bill. It just works like a smartphone recharge, where is the balance ends, then your power supply will also be stopped automatically. The system was majorly introduced to reduce unpaid bills, however, with time and due to technical faults and poor execution, many users started facing problems.

How Electricity Billing Will Work Now?

After the return of postpaid electricity bill system, the electricity usage will be calculated from the first to the last day of the month. Users will receive the bill via WhatsApp or SMS. The bill will be sent by the 10th of the next month. You will get around 15 days to make the payment.

If you don’t receive the bill, then you can check it through official portals or helpline services. The government has also allowed users to pay old dues in up to 10 installments, which is a big relief for many households.

Step-By-Step Guide on How To Recharge Or Pay The Bill

Although prepaid recharge is no longer mandatory, the users must still be able to pay their bills on time. One can pay online, using such tools as mobile applications, the websites of electricity departments, or electronic wallets. Offline options like electricity offices and collection centers are also available. It has also become easier as there is no necessity to balance first.

Points To Remember

The users are advised to make sure that their mobile number is updated with the electricity department so as to get the bill notifications on time. One should remember to pay the bill within the stipulated deadline in order to be spared of the penalties. Although power will not be immediately cut, there can still be issues down the line with delays.

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Another area where the consumers are required to monitor their electricity consumption is to avoid huge bills, particularly during the summer, when the consumption of AC and coolers is on the rise. Any complaint can be logged in via formal helplines or portals in case of any billing error or technical problem.