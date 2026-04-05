UIDAI internship application 2026 open: Check eligibility, stipend and how to apply today

The Unique Identification Authority of India has announced its new internship program, which gives students an opportunity to work on real-life projects. It is located at Bengaluru in its Technology Centre and is directed towards those candidates who desire a real-life experience in technology and in digital systems. Students who seek to gain experience in government-sponsored tech programs have already taken notice of the announcement. Also Read: Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

UIDAI internship 2026: How to Apply and Important Dates

The internship application has already begun, and the applicants need to apply by the deadline of April 15, 2026. The process can be done by scanning the QR code stated in the official notice or through the official UIDAI site. The instructions should be observed as the form is submitted to avoid mistakes. Also Read: How to add mobile number or email to Aadhaar Card: step-by-step guide

UIDAI has also published a policy document on internship. The following document contains the information regarding the eligibility, the process of selection, and the duration. It is recommended that candidates read it prior to applying to get all the requirements clear. Also Read: Aadhaar Lock Feature Explained: What Happens And How To Use It

List of Roles and Stipend Amount

The internship programme provides positions in various areas. These can be technology, data processing and work in governance. The specific amount of positions is not predetermined and can vary depending on internal requirements.

UIDAI has indicated that successful candidates will be offered a good stipend. However, the exact amount has not been disclosed yet. The focus of this programme is more on learning and gaining practical experience rather than just financial benefits.

Location and Learning

The internship will be conducted in the Technology Centre of UIDAI in Bengaluru. This centre is important in the administration of Aadhaar related systems and digital infrastructure in India. It processes massive data and provides identity services utilized nationwide.

Interns who are picked in this programme can have an opportunity to work on actual projects. This may assist them in knowing how big digital systems work. It may also present an exposure to data management, system development and technology of public service.

Important Points to Remember

Candidates have to make sure that they submit their application on time. Late submissions tend to be rejected. UIDAI has equally added that internship slots could be also increased or reduced according to the need.

Applicants must use official updates to get the right information. This will prevent any confusion and the application will be smooth.

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All in all, this internship is a good opportunity to students who wish to experience the field of technology and government projects.