UIDAI and Google join hands to help find Aadhaar centres easily

Digital technology is transforming how individuals seek government services. Unique Identification Authority of India has now partnered with Google to make it easy to locate authorised Aadhaar centres. This collaboration will enable users to find authoritative Aadhaar service centres directly on the Google Maps. This is aimed at increasing the availability of Aadhaar related services to the residents within the country.

How to Find Aadhaar Centres on Google Maps

In this initiative, users will soon be able to search Aadhaar centres in Google Maps. The search results will only show the authorised and verified centres. It will assist in curbing confusion brought about by the use of fake or unauthorised places of service.

Individuals can also be able to research what services are offered in each centre. These services involve adult enrolment, child enrolment and updates in regard to mobile numbers or addresses. Opening and closing times of centres will be seen as well. Whenever possible, information regarding parking facilities and accessibility on divyang will be displayed.

It is estimated that over 60,000 Aadhaar service centres in India should be incorporated in the system. This comprises of the Aadhaar Seva Kendras which offer specialised services. The site is designed to enhance trust and reliability to the users who seek the location of government services online.

Transparency and Convenience for Users

As per Bhuvnesh Kumar the partnership helps achieve the aim of facilitating the Aadhaar services. The system will minimize the amount of misinformation on the service centres. The end users can access authorised centres without any inconvenience.

During the next stage, the authority will adopt Google Business Profile tools to control the information of Aadhaar centres. This will enable the officials to provide updates on centres and feedback on their observations. This is in order to enhance service quality and transparency.

Upcoming Features and How to Book Appoinment

The collaboration can also bring about direct booking of appointments by using Google Maps. This will enable the users to make plans beforehand. The residents will be able to check the availability and book their visit.

The partnership indicates how India is driving towards digital delivery of public services. It links critical citizen services to popular digital platforms. It should enhance convenience, accuracy, and accessibility to the people using the Aadhaar card seeking authorised service centres in the internet.