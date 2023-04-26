Uber Reserve is now available in 13 India cities: Check details

Uber first introduced its Uber Reserve service back in November last year. However, at the time, the service was available in select cities. Now the company has expanded the availability of its Uber Reserve service to more cities in India. The company today announced that it is expanding the availability of the service to six more cities bringing the number to 13 cities. Also Read - Uber accused of raising cab fares when customer phone battery is low

Uber says that its Uber Reserve service is now available across 13 cities in India, which includes Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati.

In addition to this, the company said that Uber Reserve will now be available for cash payments offering riders access to reliable and pre-booked rides. Furthermore, the company says that Uber Reserve will appear as a new option in the latest version of the Uber app and is available on Uber Premier, Uber Intercity, Uber Rentals and Uber XL.

What is Uber Reserve?

For the unversed, Uber Reserve enables commuters to pre-book their rides 30 minutes to 90 days ahead of their travel. The service requires users to reserve their rides at least two hours in advance and it includes a wait time of up to 15 minutes which is not charged from the commuters. Furthermore, the service enables commuters to cancel at no charge up to one hour in advance, which is different from how conventional Uber rides work.

“If you cancel less than 60 minutes before your reservation, you’ll be charged the cancellation fee for your driver’s time. You will not be charged a cancellation fee if no driver has confirmed your trip yet,” Uber says

For the company’s rider partners are concerned, Uber Reserve provides the drivers an added option of accepting trips up to seven days ahead, which in turn will help them in locking in their earnings and driving schedule in advance.

How to book a cab using Uber Reserve

Step 1: Download and install the latest version of Uber app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Reserve icon in the updated Uber app.

Step 3: Schedule from up to 90 days or at least 30 minutes in advance.

Step 4: Review the booking details in the app, including the assigned driver as the time of travel approaches.

Step 5: Wait for the driver-partner, within the waiting time included in the reservation.