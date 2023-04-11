comscore
News

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in India

News

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday launched a new tech-enabled safety feature 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder', designed to encourage riders to wear their seat belts in Hyderabad.

Highlights

  • Uber takes a stand for the safety of riders.
  • The Uber app will now remind riders to fasten their seatbelts.
  • The new 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature is currently available in Hyderabad.
Untitled design - 2022-10-20T130226.662

Image: Uber

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday launched a new tech-enabled safety feature ‘Audio Seatbelt Reminder’, designed to encourage riders to wear their seat belts in Hyderabad. Also Read - Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

The feature will prompt riders to buckle-in at the beginning of every Uber trip. Also Read - Uber: How to book your ride 90 days in advance

The company plans to expand this feature to other cities in the coming months. Also Read - Uber introduces a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen

“We are delighted to bring the Audio Seatbelt Reminder to Hyderabad. We believe that this new feature will be an effective way to encourage riders to wear their seat belts, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on road safety in Hyderabad,” Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company explained that the ‘Audio Seatbelt Reminder’ is an industry-first feature that aims to enhance safety on the platform by reducing injuries caused due to riders not wearing seat belts in rear seats.

Once a rider books an Uber trip and enters the vehicle, the driver’s phone will play an audio reminder asking riders to “please use rear seat belts for your safety”.

At the same time, the rider’s phone will receive an in-app push notification reminding him to buckle-in before the trip starts, according to the company.

India is the first country where Uber is piloting the use of a human voice and an in-app notification to remind riders. In other countries, the company has only used a notification sound as a reminder.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 11, 2023 7:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature

Google rolls out auto-archive tool to free up space without deleting apps

Harman to hire 200 people to start its new centre in Chennai

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones launched in India

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptops in India: Check details

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google releases WebGPU powered next generation gaming

Tech Updates/ launch

Google releases WebGPU powered next generation gaming
Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users
India’s First Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai

Tech Updates/ launch

India’s First Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai
Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows