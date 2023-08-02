X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature for its paid subscribers. They can now choose to hide the verification checkmark on their profile and posts.

The company has also updated its ‘About X Blue’ page on its help centre to reflect this change. However, X has stated that the checkmark may still appear in some areas or features of the platform.

It’s important to note that subscribers who choose to hide their Blue checkmark may not have access to certain features on the platform.

“As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you,” X’s about X Blue page reads.

This could be beneficial for individuals who have subscribed to X Blue but prefer not to display that they are paying for X’s services. If you find this feature helpful, you can head to the ‘Profile customisation’ section on your Twitter account settings and enable ‘Hide your blue checkmark’ to hide your checkmark.

Elon Musk relaunch Twitter Blue, now X Blue, in November last year. It unlocks many features, which are exclusive to paid subscribers and gives a blue checkmark to these subscribers. These checkmarks were also at the centre of discussion in April this year when Musk decided to remove all legacy blue checkmarks, which were given to accounts of public interest.

Meanwhile, X users can now download videos shared by other users on the platform. This new feature is available to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

“Verified users can download videos from certain Tweets for offline viewing, or to get creative and remix these videos to create new content,” according to an article on X Help Centre.

Users with a verified X account can download all new videos unless the poster chooses to opt out. However, this feature is not available for verified accounts of users under 18 years of age. Additionally, X has recently introduced a new privacy setting for Twitter Blue subscribers. This setting allows users to make their accounts private, meaning only approved followers can view and download their videos.

Users need to choose to disable downloads for each tweet with a video as there is no option to do it for all of them at once.