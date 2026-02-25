Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: When and how to watch it - check time, cities, and online streaming details

The next lunar eclipse is all set to occur from March 2-4, which will be visible in several countries, such as Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, Antarctica, as well as India. But it is not just the Lunar Eclipse for Indian, as it is set to coincide with the Holika Dahan on March 3rd. Interestingly, it will be the first Lunar Eclipse of the year, which is falling on a day which is auspicious for many. Also Read: ExoMiner++: NASA turns to AI to speed up the search for Earth-like exoplanets

What exactly happens during the total lunar eclipse? It is also known as "Blood Moon," which happens when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. During the process, the Earth casts its shadow completely on the Moon, which is known as a total lunar eclipse. However, not all the cities in India will witness it, as some will have to settle with partial lunar eclipse. How is it different from a total lunar eclipse? The only difference is in the alignment. When Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun but doesn't align perfectly, then is cause a partial shadow.

Total Lunar Eclipse in India: Time, Date

As mentioned before, the Total Lunar Eclipse will occur on March 3rd, which is also the time when India will celebrate Holika Dahan. As per the timeanddate website, which keeps a track of Lunar and Solar Eclipse time, suggests that the total lunar eclipse will begin at 5:18 PM IST and will end by 7:53 PM IST.

Total Lunar Eclipse in India: Which cities to witness it

However, there are only a few cities which will witness the total Lunar Eclipse. The list includes:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Tripura

West Bengal

The rest of the cities will witness a partial lunar eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse in India livestream

You can witness the lunar eclipse livestream by Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on YouTube here. Apart from this, Time and Date will also live-stream the Total Lunar Eclipse.