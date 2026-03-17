Top 20 list of 17 March Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Get exclusive skins, weapons & diamonds now

Winning in Free Fire battles is an easy task if you pay attention to strategies and planning. It doesn’t need much effort. However, one thing that is absolutely necessary for Free Fire is its redeem codes that are released every day for its players. If you are interested in getting ahead in the game, then grabbing redeem codes can be helpful for you. These redeem codes in Free Fire offer several in-game items, including guns, weapons, emotes, skins, booyah passes, and more. Also Read: Step-by-step guide on how to redeem Garena Free Fire codes (12 March) and claim rewards instantly

In this article, we will delve into how to claim redeem codes, what today’s rewards are, and what today’s redeem codes Also Read: 7 Best Landing Spots In Free Fire Max For Loot And Survival

The 12 digit redeem codes in Free Fire are one of the best features of the game that makes it interesting as it helps in grabbing these valuable items. Free Fire redeem codes often hold the key to exclusive in-game content like diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, booyah passes, and more. These redeem codes are free but to grab them you need to follow a few steps.

If you are an ardent Free Fire player, then this article might help you in getting ahead in the game. Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways through which you can excel in the game. These redeem codes not just help you in claiming rewards, but they also stop you from spending your diamonds which are claimed with the physical money.

How to Redeem These Codes:

STEP1: The first step in redeeming Free Fire Max codes is that you head straight to the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.

STEP2: Then you have to login on your account via your Apple, Huawei, VK, or Google account. You can also login via guest account but then you won’t be able to see codes.

STEP3: After login you will see today’s codes in the code section. Copy those codes and paste it in the box displaying on your screen.

STEP4: Now go to your in-mail and check the rewards.

Check Out Today’s Codes and Its Rewards

F9G7X2VB1N3M6C8J: Gold Voucher

FQWERT123YUIOP45: Silver Bonus

FASDFG678HJKL901: Mega Points

FZXCVB345NMQWERT: Platinum Reward

FPOIUY567LKJHGF8: Surprise Gift

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3: Cashback Token

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5: Lucky Spin Pass

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7: Shopping Coupon

FTREWQ901YUIOP23: Discount Card

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9: Free Meal Voucher

FYUIOP456QWERT12: Entertainment Pass

FJKLPO123MNBVC67: Festival Bonus

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3: Travel Credit

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5: Extra Points

FCVBNM789POIUYT0: Mystery Box

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2: Premium Access

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6: Gift Card

FMLKJH567QWERTY9: Exclusive Deal

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2: VIP Reward

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FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8: Bonus Coins