THIS Car Will Let You Play PlayStation Games Inside It, Even GTA 6

Playing PlayStation games inside a car may sound far-fetched, but Sony and Honda are getting ready to make it a reality. The first car to support a PlayStation feature will be the upcoming AFEELA electric vehicle, developed under the Sony Honda Mobility brand. The company has confirmed that the car will support PlayStation Remote Play, opening the door to console gaming during charging stops or parked downtime. Also Read: PlayStation India Holiday Sale Announced: Big Discounts On PS5 Accessories And Games

AFEELA Turns The Car Into A PlayStation Screen

The AFEELA will support PlayStation Remote Play, which allows users to stream games directly from their PlayStation console at home. This means owners will not need a dedicated gaming console or game library inside the car. Instead, the infotainment display will act like a remote screen for the PS5 or PS4 already sitting at home. Also Read: GTA 6 Update: Release Date, Expected Price, Storyline And Platforms

As long as the car is parked or charging and connected to the internet, users will be able to continue their game sessions on the car’s display. Sony’s idea is to turn waiting time, such as EV charging stops, into something more engaging for both drivers and passengers.

Yes, Even GTA 6 Could Be Playable

Since the system relies on Remote Play, any game that runs on a home console can technically be streamed to the car. That includes major upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto VI, assuming the user owns the game and has a stable internet connection. The experience is expected to feel much like playing on a TV or tablet, except it happens inside the car.

Sony has also confirmed support for wireless DualSense controllers, so players can continue their games from where they last stopped at home.

What You Need For It To Work

To use Remote Play in the AFEELA, owners will need a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 set up at home, along with a stable internet connection. Sony says the feature works with speeds of at least 5Mbps, but a faster connection of around 15Mbps or more should offer a smoother experience. The car itself will come with built-in connectivity, handling the vehicle-side requirements.

A Software-first Approach To Cars

According to Sony Honda Mobility, AFEELA is being developed as a software-focused vehicle rather than just another electric car. The aim is to treat the cabin as a digital space, not just a driving environment. Multiple screens inside the car, along with AI-based features, are meant to support entertainment, communication, and connected services.

Trending Now

When Is AFEELA Launching?

AFEELA deliveries are expected to begin from mid-2026, starting in California. Sony has not shared an exact timeline for when the PlayStation feature will go live, but it is expected to roll out alongside the car’s launch.