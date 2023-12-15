India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL), the digital arm of Zee Media, hosted the fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards today in New Delhi. The awards show was graced by the Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space. This fourth edition of the awards show recognized top consumer tech brands across different categories and congratulated them for their contribution and achievements. Here are the winners for the Laptop and TV categories.

Winners in Laptop and TV categories

—Budget laptop of the year

This category had five nominations and they are as follows – Tecno Megabook T1, Infinix INBook X2 Slim, HP Chromebook 15.6, Acer Aspire 5 (15), and Asus Chromebook CX1400.

HP Chromebook 15.6 won the title for the ‘Budget laptop of the year.

— Premium laptop of the year

Following were the nominations for this category – Microsoft Laptop Go 3, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, HP Dragonfly G4, Dell XPS 17 9730.

Asus Zenbook S13 OLED won the award for the Premium laptop of the year.

—Gaming laptop of the year

Following were the nominations for gaming laptops – Alienware M16 R1, MSI Katana 15 14VFK, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023), and Asus ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM.

MSI Katana 14 13VFK won the award for the Gaming laptop of the year.

— Most popular laptop brand of the year

This category had five nominations and they are as follows – Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Asus.

Lenovo won the award for the Most popular laptop brand of the year.

— Smart TV of the year (Mass Market)

This category again had five nominations and they are as follows –

Hisense U7K 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart Mini LED TV (55U7K)

LG UR80 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (65UR8050PSB)

OnePlus Q2 Pro 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV (65QE3A00)

Samsung CU7650 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (UA65CU7650KLXL)

Sony Bravia X82L 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (KD-55X82L)

The winner for this category was the Samsung CU7650 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV (UA65CU7650KLXL).

— Most promising smart TV brand of the year

There were five nominations here and they are as follows – Vu, OnePlus, Thomson, Xiaomi, Blaupunk.

Thomson won the award for the Most promising smart TV brand of the year.