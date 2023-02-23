comscore Swiggy announces Dineout offers for users: All you need to know
Swiggy announces Dineout offers for all users across Delhi, Mumbai and more cities

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has announced the integration of Dineout offerings on the platform, making it available for all its users. This integration will enable millions of Swiggy users to choose from tens of thousands of dining-out options and avail discounts at over 18,000 plus restaurants across 24 cities.

Swiggy announces Dineout offers for users: All details

The service available across 24 cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North & South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

“With this integration, Dineout’s offering will be more accessible than ever before and available to a larger Swiggy user base across the 24 cities. We are certain that our combined efforts will help create a seamless experience for all Swiggy users and significant savings on their dining-out expenses,” Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout, said in a statement.

Swiggy Dineout currently features fine dining, lounge bars, pubs, cafes, quick-service restaurants, and more.

Moreover, Swiggy One members will get the benefits of their all-encompassing membership now across Dineout, food delivery, Instamart (groceries), Genie (send packages) and more.

In September last year, Swiggy made it to the list of the world’s ‘Top 10’ e-commerce-based food delivery companies.

According to the Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed in 9th place.

For the unversed, Swiggy recently laid off 380 employees in India. As per a statement by Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, “The growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections (along with many peer companies globally). This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals.”

The company has clarified that the impacted employees will receive a minimum assured payout of 3 months, which will include variable pay/incentives at 100 percent. The joining bonus and retention bonus paid out will be waived off.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: February 23, 2023 7:53 PM IST
