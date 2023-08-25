comscore
25 Aug, 2023 | Friday

Starlink, SpaceX-backed satellite broadband company may soon enter India as its license may get approved by DoT.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Aug 25, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Elon Musk's Starlink may soon be operational in India.
  • Starlink is reported to get GMPCS license next month.
  • Starlink will be the third company to apply for the GMPCS license after Airtel's OneWeb and Jio Space Technology.

Satellite broadband may soon be a reality in India as Elon Musk’s Starlink is reported to enter the country soon. Last year, Starlink’s parent company – SpaceX – applied for the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

Now, as per The New Indian Express, the people close to the development are likely to meet DoT officials next month. The meeting is said to happen on September 20 in which Starlink may be awarded the license to operate in the country.

If this is to be believed, we may finally get satellite broadband connectivity in the country. Starlink may again resume its pre-orders. For the unversed, Starlink started taking pre-orders for the service even before getting a license from the Government. However, the process was stopped as Starlink was told to first start its operations in India by getting a license with DoT.

Upon getting a license, which may or may not happen next month (depending on the authenticity of the report), Starlink may start its process in a full-fledged way. Now, it’s worth noting that Elon Musk’s Starlink isn’t the only one that is acquiring the GMPCS license. In fact, it is the third company to apply for that license after Airtel-backed OneWeb and Jio’s satellite firm, Jio Space Technology.

