SRH vs DC live streaming, IPL 2026: When and where to watch today’s IPL match online, live score, TV telecast

The IPL 2026 season is in full swing, and today’s match will be a crucial one as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in a mid-table clash. Both clans have six points each on the table, so this game will move either team up in the league. Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: How to watch, time, and venue details

If you are planning to watch the SRH vs DC match live, here’s a quick look at the timing and where you can catch it. Also Read: GT vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 30 online and TV

SRH vs DC match date and time

The SRH vs DC match will be played today, April 21, 2026. The match commences at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for half an hour earlier at 7:00 PM. Also Read: KKR vs RR live streaming: Watch today match, time, venue and full details for 19 April 2026

It’s the usual evening slot, so the schedule remains pretty much the same as other IPL games.

SRH vs DC IPL T20 venue details

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Since it is a home game for SRH, the team will look to make the most of familiar conditions. DC will be playing away, so they’ll be looking to pick up points outside home conditions.

Where to watch SRH vs DC live on TV

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

You can switch between different channels depending on the language you prefer, including Hindi, English, and regional options.

How to watch SRH vs DC match online

If you want to catch the SRH vs DC match live on your phone or laptop, it will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

You can watch the match live on your phone, tablet, or smart TV. The platform will also offer multiple language options, similar to the TV broadcast.

Match context

Both teams are currently in the middle of the table, which makes this a key game for both sides. A win here could help either team move up, while a loss may put more pressure going forward.

In terms of head-to-head record, SRH and DC have been quite close over the years, with only a small difference in wins between them. This usually makes their contests fairly competitive.

What to keep in mind

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, so it’s better to tune in a bit early for the toss and pre-match coverage.

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