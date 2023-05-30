comscore
News

Sony announces Days of Play sale for PlayStation Plus members: Check top offers here

News

Sony has announced Days of Play sale for gamers during which time the company will be offering top deals on games, devices and PlayStation merchandise.

Highlights

  • Sony has announced Days of Play sale for interested gamers.
  • Sony's Days of Play sale will begin on June 2.
  • Sony's Days of Play sale will go on until June 12.
Sony PS

Image: Sony

Days after hosting the PlayStation Showcase 2023 wherein it announced a new handheld gaming console ‘Project Q’, Sony has announced the Days of Play sale for gamers wherein the company will be offering deals and discounts on various games, hardware and official PlayStation merchandise. Also Read - Sony launches its first PlayStation earbuds for gamers

Sony says that its Days of Play 2023 sale will begin on June 2 at 12:01AM and go on until 11:59PM on June 12. During the course of the 10-days sale, the company will be offering special deals via PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Gear, direct.playstation.com, and PlayStation Store, along with additional offerings available at participating retailers. Also Read - PlayStation Showcase 2023: All the new games coming to PS4, PS5 PS VR2 this year

So, here are the top deals and discounts that Sony will be offering at its Days of Play sale: Also Read - The Last of Us drama success boosts the game series' sales

Top deals and offers at Sony’s Days of Play 2023 sale

PlayStation Plus membership

Sony says that users who start, renew, or extend their PlayStation Plus membership during Days of Play sale will get a discount on doing so. The company say that for both new and existing PlayStation Plus members, all 12-month plans, which includes Essential, Extra and Premium plans, will be offered at a 25 percent discount.

Furthermore, the company says that the existing PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members will also get a discount of 25 percent on a one-month, three-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher tier plan.

Direct deals on PlayStation

During its upcoming sale, Sony will also be offering deals and discounts on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC games, and accessories. However, these discounts are available only via PlayStation Direct for buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

For players in Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, the company is offering discounts on select PS5 games and accessories via PlayStation Direct. The PS5 accessories included as in the offer are — DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and select PS5 console covers.

Discounts on PlayStation Gear merchandise

Sony is also offering a discount of 20 percent on select merchandise and free shipping on all orders via the PlayStation Gear Store using the discount code — DAYSOFPLAY23.

What else?

Sony also revealed that it will be offering additional discounts on digital games and add-ons on PlayStation Store. These deals will vary region by region and be revealed on June 2. Similarly, the company has announced that players will also get access to additional deals on PlayStation accessories during this year’s Days of Play from participating local retailers. These deals will also vary region by region and be revealed on June 2.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 11:54 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Sony's Days of Play sale is here: Check top deals

JioCinema has a new world record to its credit thanks to IPL: Check details

Dizo CEO steps down, Brand rumored to shut down

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro may feature 100W fast charging tech

Oppo Reno 10 series launch in India likely next month

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video