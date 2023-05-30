Days after hosting the PlayStation Showcase 2023 wherein it announced a new handheld gaming console ‘Project Q’, Sony has announced the Days of Play sale for gamers wherein the company will be offering deals and discounts on various games, hardware and official PlayStation merchandise. Also Read - Sony launches its first PlayStation earbuds for gamers

Sony says that its Days of Play 2023 sale will begin on June 2 at 12:01AM and go on until 11:59PM on June 12. During the course of the 10-days sale, the company will be offering special deals via PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Gear, direct.playstation.com, and PlayStation Store, along with additional offerings available at participating retailers.

So, here are the top deals and discounts that Sony will be offering at its Days of Play sale:

Top deals and offers at Sony’s Days of Play 2023 sale

PlayStation Plus membership

Sony says that users who start, renew, or extend their PlayStation Plus membership during Days of Play sale will get a discount on doing so. The company say that for both new and existing PlayStation Plus members, all 12-month plans, which includes Essential, Extra and Premium plans, will be offered at a 25 percent discount.

Furthermore, the company says that the existing PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members will also get a discount of 25 percent on a one-month, three-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher tier plan.

Direct deals on PlayStation

During its upcoming sale, Sony will also be offering deals and discounts on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC games, and accessories. However, these discounts are available only via PlayStation Direct for buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

For players in Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, the company is offering discounts on select PS5 games and accessories via PlayStation Direct. The PS5 accessories included as in the offer are — DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and select PS5 console covers.

Discounts on PlayStation Gear merchandise

Sony is also offering a discount of 20 percent on select merchandise and free shipping on all orders via the PlayStation Gear Store using the discount code — DAYSOFPLAY23.

What else?

Sony also revealed that it will be offering additional discounts on digital games and add-ons on PlayStation Store. These deals will vary region by region and be revealed on June 2. Similarly, the company has announced that players will also get access to additional deals on PlayStation accessories during this year’s Days of Play from participating local retailers. These deals will also vary region by region and be revealed on June 2.