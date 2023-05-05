Sony released the PlayStation 5 in 2020 and since its launch, it’s been hard to get hands on the console due to its limited supply. Only recently, the company saw a boost in the sales of the console in select regions, and now, the console is readily available for purchase. Also Read - Sony expects profit to fall 3.2 percent despite unstoppable PlayStation 5 sales

In fact, the PlayStation 5 can now be grabbed in India in select offline and online stores without any waiting period or pre-orders. Now, that’s good news for those who have been struggling to get their hands on the product. Also Read - PlayStation Plus free games for May 2023 announced: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, more

What’s great news is that the console is now back at its launch price in India. Amazon and Flipkart both are running their Summer sales in the country and thanks to these sales, the console is available at roughly 9 percent discount. Also Read - Sony introduces Accessibility Tags for PlayStation 5 consoles

Sony PlayStation 5 discounted price and availability

The Sony PlayStation 5 usually sells for Rs 54,990, however, it’s now available at Rs 49,990 on Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 2,000 off/Rs 1,500 off using select Bank cards on Flipkart and Amazon, respectively.

Interestingly, the console is also available at offline stores like Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail outlets.

It appears that there are ample stocks available of the console as the deal is running for some time. But still, we’d recommend interested buyers purchase the console as soon as possible before the deal ends and stock runs out.

Sony PlayStation 5 specifications and features

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and the most powerful console that can play all available games. It is also backward compatible with PS4. What’s more interesting is that you can insert Blu-Ray discs and enjoy movies.

The console is powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 chipset that’s clocked at 3.5GHz. It is an octa-core SoC with 10.28 teraflops. It has 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 825GB of storage to store games.

The storage is expandable up to 1TB with an NVMe SSD drive. The console allows you to play games at 4K 60fps.

Apart from gaming, you can also browse and web and do a lot more on the Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Having said that, this deal is definitely worth checking out.