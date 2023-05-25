Sony has begun its planet of discounts on the PlayStation Store. There are offers on the entire library of games available on the PlayStation Store. Buyers can save up to 80 percent on the sale. Also Read - Minecraft Legends arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, more: All you need to know

Two of the currently popular games available in the sale are Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, which has received 70 percent off, and Gotham Knights, which is up for grabs at 67 percent off. Also Read - E3 2023 has been cancelled: Here’s why

Apart from this, the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Borderland games, Destiny lineup, Fall Guys series, GTA games, and more are up for sale. Sony has given out a full list of games on its website. However, we have compiled some top games in the sale below. For the exact discounts, head to the PlayStation Store.

Assassin’s Creed Games

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Borderlands games

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Ball, Naruto, and OnePiece games

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (NEW Full Game PRODUCT)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Season Pass

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition

One Piece: Grand Cruise

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition

One Piece: World Seeker

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

Fall Guys games

Fall Guys: [S9] Otterly Dashing Pack

Fall Guys: [S9] Under Sea Pack

Fall Guys: [SS1.5] Wildfire Pack

Fall Guys: [SS1] Sushi Roll Starter Pack

Fall Guys: [SS2] Crater King Starter Pack

Fall Guys: [SS2] Pegwin Party Pack

Fallen Knight

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: The Pitt Recruitment Bundle

GTA and Mafia games

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Mortal Kombat games

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion

Mortal Kombat X

UNCHARTED

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

Yakuza games

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5