Sony announces offers on PlayStation Store games: Check full list of games

Sony is quite literally offering a planet of discounts on its library of games on the PlayStation store. Buyers can save up to 80 percent in the sale.

Sony PlayStation Store sale

Sony has begun its planet of discounts on the PlayStation Store. There are offers on the entire library of games available on the PlayStation Store. Buyers can save up to 80 percent on the sale. Also Read - Minecraft Legends arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, more: All you need to know

Two of the currently popular games available in the sale are Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, which has received 70 percent off, and Gotham Knights, which is up for grabs at 67 percent off. Also Read - E3 2023 has been cancelled: Here’s why

Apart from this, the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Borderland games, Destiny lineup, Fall Guys series, GTA games, and more are up for sale. Sony has given out a full list of games on its website. However, we have compiled some top games in the sale below. For the exact discounts, head to the PlayStation Store.

Assassin’s Creed Games

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed Unity

Borderlands games

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Ball, Naruto, and OnePiece games

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
Dragon Ball Xenoverse
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (NEW Full Game PRODUCT)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Season Pass
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 5

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
One Piece: Grand Cruise
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
One Piece: World Seeker
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

Fall Guys games

Fall Guys: [S9] Otterly Dashing Pack
Fall Guys: [S9] Under Sea Pack
Fall Guys: [SS1.5] Wildfire Pack
Fall Guys: [SS1] Sushi Roll Starter Pack
Fall Guys: [SS2] Crater King Starter Pack
Fall Guys: [SS2] Pegwin Party Pack
Fallen Knight
Fallout 76
Fallout 76: The Pitt Recruitment Bundle

GTA and Mafia games

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode

Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Mortal Kombat games

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
Mortal Kombat X

UNCHARTED

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

Yakuza games

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

  • Published Date: May 25, 2023 4:59 PM IST
