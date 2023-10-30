comscore
  • Samsung to bring satellite connectivity feature with Galaxy S24

Samsung to bring satellite connectivity feature with Galaxy S24

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next flagship phone, Galaxy S24, with support for satellite connectivity feature.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 30, 2023, 05:23 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 will get this premium iPhone feature.
Samsung has confirmed that it will introduce the satellite connectivity for emergency services feature to the Galaxy S24. Samsung’s System LSI division CEO Park Yong confirmed that the company will start offering ‘satellite connectivity for emergency services’ on its flagship phones, starting early next year, SamMobile reported.

Samsung revealed a few months ago that it had developed a technology to enable two-way satellite connectivity for smartphones. It is possible that Samsung will use this technology in the Galaxy S24 series, the report said. However, it is unclear whether this feature will be available on all models in the Galaxy S24 series or if it will only be limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it added.

This feature first appeared in Apple’s iPhone 14 series in 2022, and it is also available on the iPhone 15. The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the iPhone asks the user a few questions about the situation and sends the answers, along with the user’s current location, to a relay centre. After that, specialists contact emergency services on the user’s behalf. Since it was launched on the iPhone, the feature has helped a lot of people to be rescued from dangerous situations.

In August, the feature helped a severely injured driver following an accident, by alerting first responders. The accident happened on August 5 in the Grey Highlands, on Road 130 southwest of Highway 10, in Ontario. Driver Hannah Ralph’s iPhone contacted both emergency responders and her emergency contacts, including friend Grace Workman-Porecki.

— IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

