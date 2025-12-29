Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Now Testing on Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Exciting New Features

Samsung seems to be expanding its One UI 8.5 beta program beyond smartphones. The latest reports claimed that the tech giant is all set to roll out its One UI 8.5 beta for its flagship tablet lineup. To recall, the update was initially launched for the Galaxy S25 series and was slated to bring new features, performance upgrades, improvements, and refinements. However, now, all these upgrades will be coming to company’s tablets too, including Tab S8 and Tab S11 series.

One UI 8.5 Beta for Tab S8 and Tab S11

As per the latest reports, Samsung has finally started the internal testing of its One UI 8.5 for several Galaxy tablets, including popular Tab S8 series. Version numbers X900XXU9EYL1 and X900OXM9EYL1 has been spotted on company’s servers in several countries, such as India, Korea, Europe, and Turkey.

Talking about the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Wi-Fi and Tab S11 Wi-Fi models, both of them is spotted with build numbers X930XXU3AYL6 and X730XXU3AYL6, respectively.

Older Models Also Reported to Receive One UI 8.5

Other than S8 and S11 series, reports also states that Samsung might also be testing One UI 8.5 for older models too, such as Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10 FE, Tab S9 series, and Tab S9 FE.

Features

According to reports, the upcoming One UI 8.5 is expected to deliver smooth performance and improved multitasking. In addition, the update will also bring new visual refinements that will enhance the overall tablet experience for users. The stable rollout of One UI 8.5 is expected to be happening in 2026, and hence, devices like Galaxy Tab S11 are likely to be the first one to receive the update.

Additionally, this will also follow the beta release for Galaxy S25 series in markets including Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland.

Galaxy Tab S11 Series

To highlight, Samsung introduced its Galaxy Tab S11 series in India in September 2025 with power-packed features and enhancements. It is priced at Rs 80,999, with base variant featuring an 11-inch screen. Nevertheless, the Tab S11 Ultra is equipped with the 14.6-inch display. Under the hood, both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

To power the tablet, the tech giant has given 8,400mAh battery, however the Ultra version comes with 11,600mAh battery. The series runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. The Galaxy Tab S11 series comes with a new S-Pen with a hexagonal design and is available in two colors, including Grey and Silver.