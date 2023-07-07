Samsung launched a new Galaxy M-series smartphone, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, in India today. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Samsung introduced a new 5G smartphone in India today. The company today launched the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. This smartphone is a part of the company’s Galaxy M-series, which also includes the Galaxy M14 and Galaxy M04 smartphones. The newly launched Galaxy M34 5G comes with a host of top-of-the-line features including a super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a big 6,000mAh battery, and it competes with the likes of smartphones such as the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G and the iQOO Z7s among others.

Samsung M34 5G price, colours and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 16999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and Rs 18,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The newly launched M-series smartphone will be available in India in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue colour variants and it will go on sale in the country on July 15.

As a part of the launch offers, the company is also offering nine-month of no-cost EMI option while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

Samsung M34 5G specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and Vision Booster technology. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Coming to the core, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Samsung says that it will provide four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates to the users.

Samsung says that the Galaxy M34 5G comes with a host of interesting features such as Voice Focus, which the company says minimises background noise during voice and video calls, and Samsung Wallet, which comes with tap and pay feature, which tokenises and stores users’ credit and debit cards on the phone, enabling users to pay for their purchases easily. The phone also comes with the company’s Knox Security for additional privacy and security. On the audio front, the phone offers immersive audio capability powered by Dolby Atmos.

Talking about the camera, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP no shake-camera, an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera for selfies. Additionally, the Galaxy M34 5G has Nightography feature and a Fun Mode for photo buffs.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, which the company says provides up to two days of backup.