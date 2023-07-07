Samsung is geared up to launch its brand-new 5G smartphone called the Galaxy M34 5G later today at an event in India.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch in India will take place later today. It will be another budget-friendly 5G phone from Samsung. While Samsung will officially announce the specifications and price details of the Galaxy M34 5G at the event, previous leaks give us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming phone. Before I talk about what the leaked specifications and even the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, let us first get the details of today’s launch event out of our way.

The Galaxy M34 5G launch event will begin at 11.30 am and it will be available to watch in real-time through live streams on YouTube and other social media channels of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected price, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G may cost anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, but another tipster, Ishan Agarwal, said the upcoming phone’s price may be between Rs 21,000 and Rs 24,000. The latter also said the Galaxy M34 5G will come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. We will find out the official price in a few hours.

For its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is likely to come with a large 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with possibly a punch-hole design. Powering the phone should be Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 chip, but some other reports have suggested that the M34 5G will use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor instead. The phone will pack up to 8GB of RAM. On its back, you could find a 50MP main camera, an 8MP second camera, and a 2MP third camera. The purpose of auxiliary cameras is unclear at the moment, but reports suggest the phone will have a 13MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will run Android 13-based OneUI 5.

The battery details of the phone are also unclear right now, but it is a matter of only a few hours after which the company will reveal the official specifications of the phone.