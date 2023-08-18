Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 went on sale in India on Friday, after seeing a robust demand in the country. Over 1 lakh customers in India had pre-booked the new foldable smartphones in the first 28 hours, according to the company. Starting Friday, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available across retail outlets as well as on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart. But ahead of the open sale that began earlier today, both new foldable smartphones were up for pre-booking. Samsung said it received 1.7 times more pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 as opposed to the previous generation foldable phones.

“The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. With the new foldables, Samsung aims to reach over 50 percent market share in the country in the super-premium ($1,000 and above) segment, he added.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 (8GB+256GB) comes for Rs 99,999 and (8GB+512GB) for Rs 1,09,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 (12GB+256GB), on the other hand, is available for Rs 1,54,999, the 12GB+512GB variant for Rs 1,64,999 and 12GB+1TB model for Rs 1,84,999. Samsung has been offering an instant discount of Rs 8,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card and an additional Rs 2,000 welcome voucher for Samsung Shop app users for a limited time when you buy either phone. There is an extra discount of Rs 12,000 also up for grabs when you buy one of the foldable phones from the Samsung’s online store or Samsung Shop app.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It rocks the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, putting the new flip phone toe-to-toe with the Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It features a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera on the back. The latter supports Dual Pixel AF and optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the former has a field-of-view of 123 degrees. You get 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage on the phone, while the battery unit is 3700mAh with support for 25W wired charging and support for wireless charging.

Samsung has also changed the hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new “teardrop” hinge allows the phone to close flat, leaving no gap near the hinge when folded. The company also says the new hinge is more durable and its double-rail design can endure drops more efficiently. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also IPX8-rated, meaning it can withstand water immersion up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colours.

The bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the inside, and a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display that, too, supports an adaptive refresh rate between 48-120Hz. On the back of the phone, you get a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the inside, there is a 4MP under-display camera, while on the cover, there is a 10MP selfie camera. It uses a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, as well as wireless charging. The phone runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1, which brings some improvements in the interface, such as the ability to show four recent apps on the taskbar instead of two and a new two-handed drag-and-drop function to copy content and drop it on another easily.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colours.