Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date leaked; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, Flip 8 expected

Samsung seems to be preparing to host its next biggest launch event — the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. The earlier event unveiled the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series and now the next event is expected to unveil the next generation of foldable phones. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could fill gap between Plus and Ultra: What leaks suggest

As per a report by news outlet Korea Economic TV, the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 could take place on July 22. It fits right into Samsung’s usual mid-year cycle for foldables. But the timing isn’t the only thing that stands out this year. Samsung usually sticks to familiar locations like South Korea or the US for its Unpacked events. However, this time, Samsung may take a different approach. The report suggests towards London as the possible venue. However, it’s not a random choice as the city plays a key role in Samsung’s European operations. Also Read: Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What all can I expect

As usual, the focus will be mainly on the foldable smartphones. As per the leaks, the tech giant is expected to launch three major devices, instead of just two: Also Read: Ai+ Nova Flip 5G launch in India on April 9: Will it more affordable than Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Razr 60?

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Flip 8

“Wide Fold” variant

If you have noticed the Wide Fold, then know it could be a new foldable variant by Samsung, which may come with a slightly different form factor, possibly a wider display and slimmer body. Some reports even hint at it being designed to compete with upcoming foldable devices from other brands. The Fold 8 itself may bring small but meaningful upgrades, such as a slightly bigger battery and faster charging. Nothing too dramatic, especially since last year already saw a design upgrade.

Apart from foldables, Samsung may also introduce a new Galaxy Watch lineup, updated earbuds, and a few software announcements, which are likely tied to One UI and AI features. So even if you’re not planning to buy a foldable, there could still be something worth watching.

Samsung Foldables expected price (early hints)

Price is still unclear. However, some early leaks hinted that the Galaxy Z Flip may debut at Rs 1.1-1.2 lakh, while the Galaxy Fold 8 may launch around Rs 1.7-1.8 lakh. On the other hand, the Wide Fold could go even higher.

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As we approach the launch, the multiple leaks will confirm what we all should expect. Till then, you must take the information with a pinch of salt.