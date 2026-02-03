Samsung is all set to unveil its first major product launch of 2026- debuting our very own favorite Galaxy S series with Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the tech giant has not revealed anything officially, fresh leaks suggest that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be happening soon in February. Several reports and rumors are coming from the South Korean media outlets that point to a last February launch. If the leaks are accurate, then Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S26 series along with new audio products at its highly-awaited event.

Samsung Unpacked 2026 Date and Time

As per leaked information, Samsung will set in motion its Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February, 2026 in San Francisco. The details are shared by a popular tipster Evan Blass, who comes with a strong record with Samsung leaks. For viewers who are living in India, they can watch the event at 11:30 PM IST. The tech giant is expected to livestream the event via its official website, YouTube channel, and newsroom.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S26 lineup with power-packed features and enhancements. The lineup will include three devices, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Each model will cater to different buyers and target a different price segment. However, they will have a similar design language.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Specifications

The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Samsung’s new 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, expected to improve performance and battery.

Talking about the Galaxy S26 Plus, it is rumoured to come with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display along with a support of 120Hz refresh rate. It will use the same Exynos 2600 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Key Features

As far as Galaxy S26 Ultra is concerned, it will sit at the top of the lineup with powerful features. For display, it might pack a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Powering the device will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company has already teaser a new Privacy Display feature that we can expect to be included in the Galaxy S26 ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India

As per latest leaks, the Galaxy S26 series prices could start at around Rs 82,999 in India. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S26 Plus ad Galaxy S26 Ultra will cost around Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,34,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Alongside Galaxy S26 series, the company is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with a flatter stem and a new grill pattern.