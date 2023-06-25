Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S-series smartphones in the first quarter of the year. In this series, the company introduced the Galaxy S23 series devices in February this year. It is expected to introduce the Galaxy S23 series successor, that is, the Galaxy S24 series sometime in the first quarter of 2024. But now, months ahead of launch, details about the Galaxy S24 series have been leaked online. More specifically, codename of the Galaxy S24 series has been revealed. Also Read - NFC forum unveils its new goals, plans to expand the distance of NFC connections: Details here

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy S24 is internally callde 'Muse'. Earlier, some reports suggested that the company might ditch the S-Plus smartphone, that is, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, but the new report by the publication suggests that Samsung is well on its track to launch three smartphones as a part of its Galaxy S24 series devices. This means next year's S-series devices will include the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. This also means that the three smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series bear the codename — Muse for the Galaxy S24, Muse 1 for the Galaxy S24 Plus and Muse 2 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Samsung has used codenames for its flagship devices. In the past, the company has used code names for its other Galaxy S-series smartphones as well. For instance, the codename of the Galaxy S20 series was 'Hubble', whole the codename for the Galaxy S21 series was 'Unbound'. Similarly, the codename for the Galaxy S22 series was 'Rainbow', while the codename for the Galaxy S23 series was 'Diamond'.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series so far

While it is too soon to say anything about the Galaxy S24 series at the moment, reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus smartphones could get an update in terms of RAM. Both these smartphones might come with 12GB of RAM instead of the standard 8GB RAM. In addition to that, both these smartphones might get a bump in terms of the base storage capacity. Both these smartphones might come with 256GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM that is coupled with either 512GB or 1TB of storage space. Reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a 200MP camera with the company’s HP2 camera sensor and a 144Hz display.