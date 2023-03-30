Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have the smoothest display by far

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is already garnering rave reviews for what the three phones bring to the table. These are flagship phones, so while they are loaded with the best of the best features, they are already too mature to pack everything new. That is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra — the top-most in the lineup — still uses the 120Hz refresh rate. But that might change next year. Samsung is reportedly planning to equip the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 144Hz display — making it the smoothest display on a Samsung phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, and specs

A higher refresh rate ensures smoother animations, especially in games, so a 144Hz refresh rate on the display should be a welcome change. The downside, however, is the faster power consumption. Samsung has managed to reduce the rate of battery depletion when a high refresh rate is enabled on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so it is likely the company will optimise battery consumption on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a higher refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung launches new-generation vacuum cleaners in India: Check features here

The rest of the specifications of the display are not clear, but previous reports have suggested other features such as satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung announced satellite connectivity for its Galaxy smartphones earlier this year and said that the future Exynos chips would be integrated with that technology. Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a better range of Exynos chips, which may power the next Galaxy S flagship phones. Also Read - Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone: Report

However, some reports suggested that the Galaxy S24 series would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which will likely come out towards the end of this year. Those reports also said there will be a better 200-megapixel camera on the next flagship phone from Samsung, along with sensors with better zooming capabilities. These are all rumours, so take them with a grain of salt. Anyway, we will find out more about the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its internals in the coming months.