Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may use an Exynos chipset

Samsung is reportedly working on the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S23. Although nothing is clear at the moment, the company is very likely to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in the coming months. As a toned-down version of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 FE will not use the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but a new report has claimed there won't be a Qualcomm chipset in the phone at all.

According to a Twitter user, the Galaxy S23 FE will use an Exynos 2200 chipset, instead of a Snapdragon equivalent. The Exynos 2200 processor is the first in Samsung's lineup to use an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. Samsung Exynos 2200 uses an Xclipse 920 GPU that will "usher in a new era and completely change the way we experience mobile gaming." The chipset uses Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores.

That could bring some improvements over previous Exynos processors, but there is no official word on Samsung's plans. But, at the same time, it also contradicts previous reports that the Galaxy S23 FE would come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which was last year's top Qualcomm chipset for premium Android phones.

The tipster shared more specifications of the Galaxy S23 FE. The upcoming phone may offer 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with support for 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may come with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. On the back, however, the phone may feature a 50MP Samsung GN3 sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX258 sensor, and an 8MP Hi-347 telephoto sensor with 3x zooming capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging speed.

The same tipster previously suggested the launch timeline for the Galaxy S23 FE. He said the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE may take place sometime in July or August. That may be after the debut of Samsung’s next foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. As far as the price is concerned, the Galaxy S23 FE may be 20 to 30 percent cheaper than the Galaxy S23.