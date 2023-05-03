Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely coming with a 50MP camera system

After a few initial rumours said Samsung’s Fan Edition of the flagship phone won’t happen once again, one of the recent reports said there will be a Galaxy S23 FE indeed. A report last month said the Galaxy S21 FE successor would come with a 50-megapixel camera system. A big upgrade over the 12-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy S21 FE. A new report has now emerged that corroborates the previous leak, citing a “reliable source.” Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

That means the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE will sport a 50-megapixel camera in the rear setup if we go by the report by GalaxyClub. The Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly feature the same 50-megapixel camera sensor as the one on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23. If true, this would mean the toned-down Galaxy S23 is likely to offer the same level of photography from the main camera as Samsung's last two flagship phones.

We still do not know how many cameras the Galaxy S23 FE would feature, as well as the resolution of the selfie camera. For reference, the Galaxy S21 FE used a 32-megapixel camera, but the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 (Review) come with 10-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, respectively, in their selfie camera. Maybe the selfie camera on the Galaxy S23 FE would go for either one of these.

Previous reports have also suggested some other key specifications of the Galaxy S23 FE. For instance, the upcoming phone may use the Exynos 2200 processor, which powers the Galaxy S22 series. The phone may also feature 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options. There may be a 4500mAh battery in the phone with support for 25W fast charging technology.

The new report has claimed the Galaxy S23 FE will arrive months after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in late July. That means we are looking at a timeline of late 2023 or even early 2024 for the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE.